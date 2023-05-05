Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,927 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,388 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,645 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $73.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.