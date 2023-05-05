Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,199 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,265,000 after buying an additional 1,633,357 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,030 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,127.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 893,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 820,736 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after acquiring an additional 756,451 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.22 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

