Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 6,549.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,472 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Dropbox by 233.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Dropbox by 47.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

Dropbox Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 13,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $280,720.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,955,377.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 13,667 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $280,720.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,955,377.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $206,901,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 531,073 shares of company stock worth $11,519,560. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Articles

