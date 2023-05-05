Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $680,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,613,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 394,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,885,000 after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,639,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,319,000 after buying an additional 125,077 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $149.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.70 and a 200-day moving average of $153.19. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $162.12. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

