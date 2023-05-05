Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IBB opened at $130.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.57 and a 200 day moving average of $130.58. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $138.74.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

