Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,513 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 532.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 124,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 105,203 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,055,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,582,000 after acquiring an additional 787,970 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 250,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

