William Blair Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Incyte in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Incyte’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Incyte Trading Down 2.7 %

Several other research analysts have also commented on INCY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $86.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Incyte by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 21.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 243,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,564,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.