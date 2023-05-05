Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $62.00 at Robert W. Baird

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHAK. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.77.

Shake Shack Price Performance

SHAK stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. Shake Shack has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $61.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -100.93 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $238.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.54 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 634.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,029,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,771,000 after purchasing an additional 889,714 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $19,656,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 1,416.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,360,000 after acquiring an additional 390,433 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 61.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,932,000 after acquiring an additional 313,623 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $12,514,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

