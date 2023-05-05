Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s previous close.

MNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $56.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST opened at $57.82 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $58.80. The company has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $27,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

