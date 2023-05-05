Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Robert W. Baird

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $92.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $776,739.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,066,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,979. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,302,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $803,590,000 after buying an additional 98,189 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $673,366,000 after buying an additional 241,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,491,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,468,000 after purchasing an additional 125,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,136,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $477,981,000 after buying an additional 430,472 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.