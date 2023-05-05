EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ESMT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EngageSmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

EngageSmart Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ESMT stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 134.68 and a beta of 0.45. EngageSmart has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that EngageSmart will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $4,191,576.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,558,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EngageSmart news, Director General Atlantic Partners (Ber sold 912,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $16,596,210.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,271,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,039,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $4,191,576.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,558,452.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,284,409 shares of company stock worth $23,422,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 0.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

