Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,921 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,921 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Zebra Technologies worth $30,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 982.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 330,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after acquiring an additional 300,065 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 68.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,657,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 360.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,889,000 after acquiring an additional 76,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,752,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $265.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.91 and its 200 day moving average is $283.02. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $366.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.