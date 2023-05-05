Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140,647 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Exxon Mobil worth $334,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $106.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

