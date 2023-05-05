Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 34.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Sealed Air by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Sealed Air by 93.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE SEE opened at $41.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.88%.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.