Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives $134.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $144.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.27 and a 200 day moving average of $131.67. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

