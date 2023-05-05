Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,567 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 410.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after buying an additional 196,938 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Masco by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 40,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 45,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $2,452,374.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,926,266.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 45,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $2,452,374.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,926,266.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $1,785,748.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,709.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,642,779 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.