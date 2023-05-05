Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $243.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

