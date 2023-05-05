Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 71,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

FPX opened at $79.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.90. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $97.99. The stock has a market cap of $756.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

