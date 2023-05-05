Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 7,024 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter.

PEY stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

