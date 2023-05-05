Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $222.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -436.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -698.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.