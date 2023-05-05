Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 171,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 110,737 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. DMG Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 498,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 237,988 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $58.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.67.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

