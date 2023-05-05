Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 5,941 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,970,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,738,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 982,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,218,000 after purchasing an additional 479,833 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,189,000 after buying an additional 121,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.86. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

