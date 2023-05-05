Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PPG. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.74.

PPG Industries stock opened at $135.50 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $145.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.96.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

