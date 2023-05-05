3,063 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,115 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after purchasing an additional 249,192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after purchasing an additional 198,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,896,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $282.02 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,982 shares of company stock valued at $20,441,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

