22,159 Shares in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 94,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $632.62.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

About Genmab A/S

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $47.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

