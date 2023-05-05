14,942 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,930,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in American International Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.79.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average is $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.