5,618 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Moderna by 89.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,081,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,488,000 after acquiring an additional 57,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Moderna by 21.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after acquiring an additional 371,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $3,356,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,217,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,136,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,337 shares of company stock valued at $74,429,732 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Stock Up 3.2 %
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.27.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- Regeneron Beats Q1 Views, But Stock Drops On Weak Eye Med Sales
- Apple Crushes; Get Ready For All-Time Highs
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.