Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $89.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day moving average of $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $91.93.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

