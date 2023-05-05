Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,238.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 250,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 466.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 184,807 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 82,425 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 893.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 57,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 288,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,778,000 after acquiring an additional 47,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $171.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.42. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $193.53.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.