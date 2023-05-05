Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $754,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,553 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 118,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

FCG stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.07. The company has a market cap of $521.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

