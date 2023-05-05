Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 7.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,440. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.3 %

FISV stock opened at $117.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.25. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

