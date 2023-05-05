Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $642,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 134.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 156.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 687,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,531,000 after buying an additional 29,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of CWST stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 88.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $91.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,511,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $1,220,612.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,724. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

Featured Stories

