Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 157,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.17% of BrightView as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 8.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 20.1% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightView alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BrightView from $9.10 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

BrightView Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $6.10 on Friday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $570.35 million, a P/E ratio of 67.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. BrightView had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.19 million. Research analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About BrightView

(Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.