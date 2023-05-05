Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,476 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,374,000 after acquiring an additional 373,106 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after acquiring an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 66,847 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 889,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,604,000 after acquiring an additional 48,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 881,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,410,000 after acquiring an additional 34,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $512.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.10.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

