Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $96.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Stories

