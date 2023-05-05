Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Gartner by 5.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 213.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,443,000 after acquiring an additional 57,675 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $300.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.33 and a 200-day moving average of $326.71.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.86.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

