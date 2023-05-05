Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Golar LNG as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth about $3,676,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 6.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 94.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

GLNG stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

