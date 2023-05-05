Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $1.41 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,405,000 after purchasing an additional 742,894 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Up 0.5 %

PYPL stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average is $77.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

