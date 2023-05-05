Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 439,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,956,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,052,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,518,000 after purchasing an additional 91,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $56.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

