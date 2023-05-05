Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 12,365 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,365 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($126.37) to €120.00 ($131.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $134.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $137.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 114.53%.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

