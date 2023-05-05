Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $1.25 Million in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $111.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.17 and its 200 day moving average is $119.64. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $131.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

