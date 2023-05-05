Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 529,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after buying an additional 70,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,940,000 after purchasing an additional 323,620 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 601,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 65,652 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 175,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 330,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

