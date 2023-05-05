Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,708.65.

BKNG stock opened at $2,603.57 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,731.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,582.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,275.12. The stock has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 130.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

