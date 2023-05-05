Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ PFG opened at $69.29 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Further Reading

