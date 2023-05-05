Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 59,161 First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FUMB. Mainsail Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,145,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 86,637.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 129,090 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $19.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

About First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

