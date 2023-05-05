Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,454.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,821,000 after buying an additional 997,275 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 470.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,292,000 after buying an additional 647,363 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,035,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,408,000 after buying an additional 168,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,277,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $153.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.38 and its 200 day moving average is $142.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,363 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.