Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 368 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,303,042,000 after purchasing an additional 60,794 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,810,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,017,817,000 after buying an additional 107,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after buying an additional 50,627 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $270.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.63 and a 12 month high of $462.99. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.79.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on EPAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.43.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

