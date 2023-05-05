Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $126.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.11. The company has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 89.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $149.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

