Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,004 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Church & Dwight by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Price Performance

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 381,733 shares of company stock worth $35,881,517 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $99.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.