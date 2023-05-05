Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,439 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 109,916 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,025,000 after acquiring an additional 87,121 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,487,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,014,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,223,000 after acquiring an additional 274,269 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,431,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,957,000 after acquiring an additional 469,423 shares during the period. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3674 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 14.64%.

Imperial Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.